FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 5,625 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,704.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $205,762.50.

On Thursday, September 19th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $227,531.25.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 534,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

