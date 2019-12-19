FGL (NYSE:FG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.12

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 199992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FG. Citigroup dropped their price target on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.04.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.83 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. FGL’s payout ratio is 3.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FGL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 624,445 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 19.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FGL by 723.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FGL by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

