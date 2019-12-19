Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.13 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrabbit, KuCoin, Bittrex and Bitbns. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $31.13 million and approximately $28.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.06437677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001432 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,450,190 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Dcoin, BiKi, KuCoin, Bitrabbit, Hotbit, BitAsset, Binance, HitBTC, MXC, Coinall, Korbit, IDEX, Bittrex, WazirX, BitMax and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

