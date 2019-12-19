FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $167.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.64. The company had a trading volume of 230,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.