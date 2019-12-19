FBD (LON:FBH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $846.78

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $846.78 and traded as low as $839.92. FBD shares last traded at $852.00, with a volume of 882 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 800.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 854.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

