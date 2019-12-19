Fair Isaac’s (FICO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $425.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $368.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.00.

NYSE:FICO traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $373.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,950. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,424,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

