Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $1,096,140.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.38, for a total value of $1,096,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wayne Elliot Huyard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00.

FICO stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $365.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $373.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after buying an additional 138,120 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 777.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,606,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

