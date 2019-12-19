Extremely Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ctrip.Com International earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 2,641,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,754. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

