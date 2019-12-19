Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.53.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.95. 18,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,679. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,443,290.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

