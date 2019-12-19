Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.33, 4,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C Company Profile (NYSE:XAN.PC)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

