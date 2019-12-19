Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Trading Up 10.4%

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $20.53, approximately 198,192 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 68,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XGN shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15.

In other news, major shareholder Bio-Exagen L.P. H.I.G. acquired 859,897 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $14,824,624.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000.

About Exagen (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

