Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $10.15 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $619.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 71.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 844,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after buying an additional 548,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

