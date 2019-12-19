Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.43) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

EVG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 68,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,445. Evgen Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.22.

Get Evgen Pharma alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.