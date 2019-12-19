EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 2.4% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $326,952.00 and approximately $369,276.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00323749 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004069 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014999 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010088 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.