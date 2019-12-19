Ether Zero Price Up 6% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $83,050.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.01789253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00051793 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,762,545 coins and its circulating supply is 166,733,132 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

