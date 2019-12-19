Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,510. The company has a market cap of $524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.48. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

