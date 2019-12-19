Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERYP. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

ERYP opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.