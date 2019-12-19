ERC20 Tops One Day Volume of $38,173.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Kuna. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $38,173.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00184889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.01186742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

