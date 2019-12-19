Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX) Shares Down 33.3%

Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX) was down 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 85,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 146,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Equitorial Exploration Company Profile (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

