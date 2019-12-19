EP Energy (EPEGQ) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

EP Energy (OTCMKTS: EPEGQ) is one of 182 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EP Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EP Energy alerts:

This table compares EP Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy $1.32 billion -$1.00 billion -0.03 EP Energy Competitors $10.90 billion $759.39 million 9.01

EP Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EP Energy. EP Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of EP Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EP Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EP Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy -154.93% N/A -4.16% EP Energy Competitors -5.52% -1.83% 5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EP Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EP Energy Competitors 2305 8963 12588 409 2.46

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 36.71%. Given EP Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EP Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

EP Energy has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EP Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.97, meaning that their average stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EP Energy rivals beat EP Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 3, 2019, EP Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.