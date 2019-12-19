EOS (EOS) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00033954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, COSS, BitMart and DOBI trade. EOS has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,041,650,952 coins and its circulating supply is 944,950,941 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, GOPAX, Kuna, CPDAX, CoinExchange, ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, IDCM, Koinex, Coinone, Exmo, OKEx, Bibox, Cobinhood, OEX, Huobi, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Liqui, ZB.COM, BitFlip, Bitbns, CoinEx, ABCC, Zebpay, Mercatox, Ovis, EXX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Coinbe, BitMart, COSS, Tidebit, Binance, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, BCEX, Neraex, Coindeal, Livecoin, BigONE, DragonEX, Bitfinex, WazirX, YoBit, QBTC, C2CX, IDAX, Coinrail, Tidex, CoinTiger, Rfinex, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, Upbit, Kraken, CoinBene, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Exrates, Cryptopia, BtcTrade.im, LBank, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Gate.io, RightBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.