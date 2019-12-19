Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:EBTC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 48,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 267,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.