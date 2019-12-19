Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Receives C$4.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:ESI traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of $438.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.43.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$393.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Ensign Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.76%.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

