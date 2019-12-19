Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an average rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 5,236,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204,274. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,252,000 after buying an additional 1,668,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.