Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$29.11 to C$28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDV. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.43.

TSE EDV traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.36. 16,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.16.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$352.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

