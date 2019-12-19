Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.48.

NYSE ENB remained flat at $$39.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,114. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,399 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,372,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

