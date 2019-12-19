electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives $7.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ECOR stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.23. 4,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,359. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.50. electroCore has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.24.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 49.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 75.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

