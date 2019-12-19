Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) Insider Frederick (Fred) Bart Purchases 4,504 Shares

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) insider Frederick (Fred) Bart bought 4,504 shares of Electro Optic Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.66 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.14 ($21,277.41).

ASX:EOS opened at A$7.19 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $690.99 million and a P/E ratio of 37.25. Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.25 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of A$8.29 ($5.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$6.94 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.34.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

