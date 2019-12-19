Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $32.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 181,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,997. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

