Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Gilford Securities began coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “average” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

