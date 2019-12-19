ECC Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. ECC has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $72.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ECC has traded up 100.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00059111 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00086903 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000860 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.20 or 1.00492821 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

