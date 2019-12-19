Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc Sells 3,636,066 Shares

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thoma Bravo, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 823,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

