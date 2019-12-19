Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 980.83 ($12.90).

DNLM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,153 ($15.17). The company had a trading volume of 598,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 882.08. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 482.80 ($6.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

