DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.0805 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $343,109.00 and $850.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

