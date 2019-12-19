DomRaider (DRT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $507,761.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01175323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider’s launch date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

