Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker Sells 4,662 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. 517,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on DLB shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 805,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $41,052,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,237,000 after buying an additional 574,300 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,081 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

