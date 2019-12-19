Dock (DOCK) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $4.19 million and $1.20 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00184764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.01176171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

