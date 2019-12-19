Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading Down 0.1%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48, approximately 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.