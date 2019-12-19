Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.