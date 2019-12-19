Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.65 and last traded at $59.33, 26,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 651,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $2,088,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

