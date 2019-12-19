Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.56

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 36144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

