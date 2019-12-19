Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Shares Up 1.8%

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.29 and last traded at $73.25, 2,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 62,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period.

