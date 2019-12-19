Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.97

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $28.52. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 6,270,902 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $411,000.

