Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.80

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 177185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,596. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

