Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.80

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 177185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,596. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.