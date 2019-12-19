Digiwage (WAGE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market cap of $10,187.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00778948 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004864 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.