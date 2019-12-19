DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $76,151.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00062482 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00604213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001116 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

