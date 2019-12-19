Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBD. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $351,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 90,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,062. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $776.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

