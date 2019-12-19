Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Raised to $39.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 351,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,119,826 shares of company stock worth $120,014,979 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

