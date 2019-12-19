DiamondRock Hospitality Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

DRH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

