Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 18.64 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,166.64 ($41.66). The company had a trading volume of 1,343,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,116.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,293.74. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders acquired 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.